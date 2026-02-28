Rs 13,722 crore being spent on free power for ryots: Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar informed the Legislative Assembly that the State government is spending `13,722 crore to provide free electricity to farmers across the State.

He stated that 1.10 lakh agricultural electricity connections have been sanctioned so far to support the farming community.

Responding to a question raised by MLA Maddipati Venkata Raju regarding the distribution of electricity transformers and accidents occurring due to power lines in palm oil plantations, the Minister said that 177 transformers have already been distributed in Gopalapuram constituency. He noted that the distribution process experienced minor delays due to the ongoing agricultural season, but assured that the remaining transformers will be supplied shortly.

The Minister emphasised that the use of covered Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) poles during palm oil harvesting can significantly reduce electrical accidents. He stated that the coalition government is committed to the expansion of palm oil cultivation and is taking special measures for the welfare and development of palm oil farmers.

Highlighting safety concerns, the Minister observed that most accidents occur when iron poles are used during harvesting operations without proper precautions.