SAAP collaborates with Tata Steel to nurture athletes

VIJAYAWADA: The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) has announced a strategic collaboration with Tata Steel Limited to provide high-performance exposure to outstanding athletes emerging from the ongoing SAAP League 2026 on Friday.

The SAAP League, a first-of-its-kind structured statewide competition platform across 31 disciplines, was launched with the State Chess Championship in Tirupati, which witnessed participation from 2,445 district-level players, with 360 advancing to the State stage.

As the League progresses through the year, top-performing athletes in football, hockey and archery in both men’s and women’s categories will be shortlisted and rewarded with structured training exposure at Tata Steel’s premier academies in Jamshedpur.

SAAP chairman Animini Ravi Naidu said “We are grateful to Tata Steel Limited for partnering with us in this meaningful initiative. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to recognising merit and strengthening structured talent pathways.”

S Bharani, VC and MD, SAAP, said the SAAP League aims to provide a year-round state-level platform for talented youth, linking competition with exposure and long-term performance pathways.