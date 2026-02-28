Sai Prasad to take charge as new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh on February 28

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) G Sai Prasad will assume office as the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh at the State Secretariat on Saturday.

The State government on November 29, 2025 issued orders extending the term of the incumbent CS K Vijayanand and for another three months till February 28, 2026 and appointing Sai Prasad as his successor.

Accordingly, Sai Prasad will take charge as the new CS of the State at 11.33 am on Saturday.

Sai Prasad, a 1991 batch IAS officer of AP cadre, first worked as the Assistant Collector of Warangal district in the combined AP State from June, 1992 to May, 1993. He served in different positions including the CCLA and is currently in the position of Special CS (Water Resources Department) and also Ex Officio Special CS to the Chief Minister.