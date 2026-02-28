Space City Cluster on fast track in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Tirupati district has fast-tracked the proposed Space City Industrial Cluster at Routh Suramala near temple town Srikalahasti, positioning it as a flagship project in AP’s industrial expansion.

The district administration has placed the project on top priority, following the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, to transform the region into an industrial hub focused on the space and advanced manufacturing sectors.

The proposed cluster lies about 60 kilometres from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, offering logistical advantages for space manufacturing, component supply and testing units. Officials expect the proximity to India’s keyu launch centre to attract space-tech firms seeking seamless integration between manufacturing and launch operations.

The project will focus on spacecraft and rocket manufacturing, component assembly, electronics and advanced testing facilities. Officials have prioritised low-risk, high-value manufacturing such as precision components and electronics assembly over traditional heavy industries.

The district administration, through the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), has proposed integrated development of Block 1 and Block 2 to create a seamless industrial ecosystem. Authorities have expanded the activation area from an initial 600 acres to 4,800 acres in Phase A, with a long-term concept plan covering nearly 15,000 acres. Officials have planned plot sizes in parcels of 2, 3 and 5 acres to promote multi-storeyed industrial structures.