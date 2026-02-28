Space City Cluster on fast track in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Tirupati district has fast-tracked the proposed Space City Industrial Cluster at Routh Suramala near temple town Srikalahasti, positioning it as a flagship project in AP’s industrial expansion.
The district administration has placed the project on top priority, following the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, to transform the region into an industrial hub focused on the space and advanced manufacturing sectors.
The proposed cluster lies about 60 kilometres from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, offering logistical advantages for space manufacturing, component supply and testing units. Officials expect the proximity to India’s keyu launch centre to attract space-tech firms seeking seamless integration between manufacturing and launch operations.
The project will focus on spacecraft and rocket manufacturing, component assembly, electronics and advanced testing facilities. Officials have prioritised low-risk, high-value manufacturing such as precision components and electronics assembly over traditional heavy industries.
The district administration, through the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), has proposed integrated development of Block 1 and Block 2 to create a seamless industrial ecosystem. Authorities have expanded the activation area from an initial 600 acres to 4,800 acres in Phase A, with a long-term concept plan covering nearly 15,000 acres. Officials have planned plot sizes in parcels of 2, 3 and 5 acres to promote multi-storeyed industrial structures.
Authorities have proposed inviting the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) and allocating about five acres within the cluster to boost regulatory collaboration.
Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar said, “We are developing Block 1 and Block 2 together to create an integrated space ecosystem rather than isolated industrial pockets. Once the master plans are finalised, we will conduct stakeholder consultations with industrialists, technocrats and space sector experts. The government, along with APIIC, will provide external linkages such as roads, water supply, power infrastructure and trunk utilities as per the master plan. The North Cluster will be reserved for future expansion as growth picks up.”
The master plan incorporates expert feedback, including inputs from former ISRO Chairman S Somanath. He has advised that Block 1 and Block 2 be developed together to ensure an integrated ecosystem. He suggested a site visit to the Aerospace Division of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to assess manufacturing scale and cargo movement requirements.
Phase A includes site assessment, base map preparation, demand estimation, technical assessment of external infrastructure needs and preparation of a detailed master plan for 4,800 acres. It will cover land-use zoning, circulation planning and marketing material development.
Phase B will focus on infrastructure master planning, preliminary design of roads and utilities, power sourcing and distribution plans, financial analysis, bid documentation and node-level concept planning for the larger 15,000-acre cluster. The cluster will include dedicated zones for rocket manufacturing, spacecraft manufacturing, technical and testing infrastructure, and logistics with heavy cargo corridors.