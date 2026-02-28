TDP complains against YSRCP smear campaign

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of the TDP have filed a complaint with the Director General of the CID regarding a malicious campaign by the YSRCP through vulgar posts aimed at tarnishing the reputation of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri on Friday, party Politburo Member Varla Ramiah and Guntur East MLA Naseer Ahmed and other leaders said that the complaint centers on a recent social media post by YSRCP cadre Dhamu Reddy, which draws false parallels between the CM and controversial figures from the Epstein files.

TDP leaders accused YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and social media in-charge Sajjala Bhargava Reddy of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy to damage the CM’s image and incite unrest among communities and the state as a whole.

Varla Ramiah said, “The people of Andhra Pradesh outright rejected Jagan’s leadership, and ever since, he’s been acting out of sheer frustration. This isn’t just cheap tactics - it’s a calculated plot to undermine a stable coalition government because they can’t compete politically. We’ve uncovered evidence showing Jagan, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and his son Bhargava directly involved in pushing this disgusting content to create divisions and assassinate the CM’s character.”

Naseer Ahmed said, “It’s painful to see a rejected outfit stoop so low, slinging mud because they have nothing substantive to say against our government’s progress.”

The TDP leaders demanded swift justice, urging authorities to hold the accused accountable for criminal conspiracy and defamation.