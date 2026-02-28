Three devotees from Karnataka die in Nandyal road mishap

KURNOOL: Three devotees from Karnataka died in a road accident on the NH near Jagadurthi in Dhone mandal of Nandyal on Friday. A Skoda car travelling from Bengaluru to the Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple rammed into a crane moving ahead on NH, police said.

Shanta, 28, her son Siddharth, 4, and daughter Bhargavi, 6, died on the spot due to the impact. Shanta’s husband, Pramod, sustained injuries.

Rescue personnel shifted Pramod to the government hospital in Dhone. Doctors later referred him to Kurnool GGH as his condition worsened. The family, residents of Bengaluru, was travelling to Srisailam for darshan. Probe is underway.