TTD to table Rs 5,400-crore annual Budget on February 28

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will place a Rs 5,400-crore annual budget for discussion at its Trust Board meeting scheduled for February 28.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu will present the budget before the board for approval and subsequent submission to the state government for ratification. The board will discuss 87 agenda items, with the budget proposal as a key issue.

The board will also examine a proposal to build a world-class, state-of-the-art Annadanam complex. Reliance Industries has offered to bear the construction expenses.

The administration has proposed Rs 116 crore to strengthen TTD educational institutions. Authorities will also consider introducing the Govinda Akshara Abhyasa scheme at Vakula Matha temple and seek approval for its implementation.

The board will discuss a proposal to recruit security personnel through the Army Welfare Association.

The agenda includes arrangements for laddu distribution to devotees visiting the Vontimitta Kodandarama Swamy temple during the Kalyanotsavam Mahotsavam.