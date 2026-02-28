Vigilance to probe irregularities committed by AU ex-VC: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Andhra University in Visakhapatnam had turned into an office of the YSRCP during the previous regime, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh informed the AP Legislative Assembly that a vigilance inquiry is under way to unearth the irregularities allegedly committed by former AU Vice-Chancellor Prasada Reddy.

He said the report would be submitted within the next 45 days and that stringent action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

Replying to questions raised by Visakhapatnam City MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Gana Babu and Vamsi Krishna Srinivas during Question Hour in the Assembly on Friday, Lokesh said that over the past five years YSRCP activists were indiscriminately appointed to various posts in government universities across Andhra Pradesh.

He stated that a special manpower audit is currently being conducted. The audit will be completed within the next 30 days, and strict action will be taken against ineligible appointees.

He added that requests have been made for the regularisation of contract and MTS staff. After the manpower audit is completed, the government will consult the Finance Department and take appropriate action.

Alleging that education standards in the State had declined during the previous YSRCP regime, he said Andhra University was ranked 29th in the NIRF rankings in 2019 but slipped to 76th by 2023. After the coalition government came to power, it improved to 41st rank.

The goal now is to place the university among the top 10 institutions.

Lokesh also assured the MLAs that the centenary celebrations of AU would be conducted in a grand manner.