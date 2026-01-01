87 per cent Polavaram works completed: Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu reviewed the progress of irrigation projects at the camp office on Wednesday and highlighted the rapid pace of work on the Polavaram project under the coalition government. He said that in the last 18 months, 13 percent of Polavaram works have been completed, taking the overall progress to 87 percent.
Ramanaidu criticised the YSRCP for questioning the project’s progress, stating that during its five-year tenure, the party managed to complete only 2 percent of the works. He recalled that between 2014 and 2019, under the TDP government, 72 percent of the project was completed.
He asserted that the coalition government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, is determined to finish the project by the end of 2027, coinciding with the Godavari Pushkarams, and dedicate it to the nation.
The minister pointed out that the diaphragm wall damaged during the YSRCP regime is now being reconstructed, with 83 percent of the new 1,032-meter wall already completed.
He alleged that the previous government diverted Rs 3,000 crore reimbursed by the Centre, which stalled progress. In contrast, he said the coalition government has released Rs 1,894 crore for rehabilitation of displaced families within a year, ensuring relief and resettlement.
Ramanaidu announced that the left canal works of Polavaram will be completed by 2026, enabling water supply up to Anakapalli. He also outlined progress in other irrigation projects across the state. The Veligonda project, he said, is targeted for completion by the 2026 season. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will inspect Veligonda works in the first week of January and inaugurate the Rs 456 crore Veligonda feeder canal.
The minister emphasised that the coalition government is committed to completing all irrigation projects in Rayalaseema and North Andhra within fixed timelines. He said the government’s focus is on accelerating works, ensuring rehabilitation, and delivering water to farmers on schedule.
Ramanaidu reiterated that the Polavaram project is progressing at a fast pace under the direct supervision of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who has instructed officials to complete the project ahead of schedule. Uninterrupted monitoring is being made to achieve this goal, he added.