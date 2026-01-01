87 per cent Polavaram works completed: Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu reviewed the progress of irrigation projects at the camp office on Wednesday and highlighted the rapid pace of work on the Polavaram project under the coalition government. He said that in the last 18 months, 13 percent of Polavaram works have been completed, taking the overall progress to 87 percent.

Ramanaidu criticised the YSRCP for questioning the project’s progress, stating that during its five-year tenure, the party managed to complete only 2 percent of the works. He recalled that between 2014 and 2019, under the TDP government, 72 percent of the project was completed.

He asserted that the coalition government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, is determined to finish the project by the end of 2027, coinciding with the Godavari Pushkarams, and dedicate it to the nation.

The minister pointed out that the diaphragm wall damaged during the YSRCP regime is now being reconstructed, with 83 percent of the new 1,032-meter wall already completed.