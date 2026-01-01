Andhra Pradesh HC directs Secretaries to file counters

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued notices to the State government on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to quash the amendment law and the consequential Government Order (GO) No. 225, which provide for the regularisation of illegal and unauthorised constructions in the State.

The court issued notices to the Principal Secretaries of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, Panchayat Raj Department and General Administration Department, the Director of Town and Country Planning, and Municipal Commissioners, directing them to file detailed counter-affidavits.

The matter was adjourned for four weeks. The PIL was filed by Chinnaboyina Harikrishna of Chandrareddireddypalle in Prakasam district, challenging the amendment law and GO 225.

The petitioner contended that the GO permitting regularisation of unauthorised and illegal constructions is contrary to the provisions of the Municipal and Panchayat Raj Acts. Seeking action against illegal and unauthorised constructions, the petitioner urged the court to direct the government to enforce existing laws instead of legitimising violations.

After perusing the petition, the HC issued notices to the respondents and adjourned the matter for four weeks.