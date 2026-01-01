Andhra Pradesh HC expresses grave concern over deaths in tribal welfare schools

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday has expressed grave concern over the recurring deaths of children living in tribal welfare and ashram school hostels across the State, noting that as many as 45 children have died since 2016.

Observing that the issue cannot be treated lightly, the bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Challa Gunaranjan made it clear that the primary responsibility of safeguarding children residing in welfare hostels lies with the State government.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Palaka Ranjith Kumar, representative of the Uttarandhra Committee of the Tribal Welfare Association urging the court to direct the government to appoint health volunteers in all welfare hostels across the State and to grant compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of children who died.

Arguing for the petitioner, counsel pointed out that deaths in welfare hostels had increased in recent years and reiterated that 45 children had died since 2016.

Responding on behalf of the State, Special Government Pleader Singamaneni Pranathi said the causes of the deaths needed to be verified to ascertain whether they were due to hostel conditions or other factors. She assured the court that detailed reports on each death would be submitted. She also informed the Bench that Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) had been instructed to visit hostels once every 15 days to monitor the health of children.