Andhra Pradesh HC expresses grave concern over deaths in tribal welfare schools

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday has expressed grave concern over the recurring deaths of children living in tribal welfare and ashram school hostels across the State, noting that as many as 45 children have died since 2016.
Observing that the issue cannot be treated lightly, the bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Challa Gunaranjan made it clear that the primary responsibility of safeguarding children residing in welfare hostels lies with the State government.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Palaka Ranjith Kumar, representative of the Uttarandhra Committee of the Tribal Welfare Association urging the court to direct the government to appoint health volunteers in all welfare hostels across the State and to grant compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of children who died.
Arguing for the petitioner, counsel pointed out that deaths in welfare hostels had increased in recent years and reiterated that 45 children had died since 2016.
Responding on behalf of the State, Special Government Pleader Singamaneni Pranathi said the causes of the deaths needed to be verified to ascertain whether they were due to hostel conditions or other factors. She assured the court that detailed reports on each death would be submitted. She also informed the Bench that Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) had been instructed to visit hostels once every 15 days to monitor the health of children.
After hearing both sides, the court deferred the matter to January 21 to enable the government to place all relevant information on record.
Taking strong exception to the alleged lapses, the court noted that officials had attributed the deaths to causes such as fever, stomach pain, eye infections and blood infections, but appeared to have ‘miserably failed’ in taking preventive measures and providing timely medical care. The government was directed to prepare a clear action plan specifying how often medical camps should be conducted in welfare hostels every month and submit it to the court.
The court also sought clarity on whether the government has a specific policy for compensating the families of children who died in welfare hostels and, if so, asked it to submit the policy details. If any compensation has already been paid, the government was instructed to furnish those particulars as well. The matter was posted to January 21 for further hearing.