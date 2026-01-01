Andhra Pradesh power sector on green path with sustainability focus, says Chief Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Reaffirming AP’s commitment to achieving Net Zero Carbon emissions and realising the long-term Swarna Andhra–2047 Vision, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said on Tuesday that the State’s power sector is undergoing a transformation driven by sustainability, efficiency, and affordability.

Vijayanand, along with senior officials from APGENCO, APSPDCL, APTRANSCO, APCPDCL, NREDCAP, and the Chief Electrical Inspectorate, inaugurated the New Year 2026 diaries and calendars of Andhra Pradesh Power Utilities at Vijayawada. He noted that AP is among the leading states in loss reduction and technology adoption.

Distribution losses have been contained at around 9.6 percent, while APTRANSCO losses are maintained at about 2.6 percent, with system availability exceeding 99.9 percent. APGENCO has also improved plant performance, sustaining plant load factors above 85 percent based on requirements.

On financial efficiency, Vijayanand said the state has achieved a significant reduction in the cost of power through reforms and efficiency measures. The average procurement cost, which stood at Rs 5.19 per unit last year, has been brought down to about Rs 4.90 per unit, against a target of Rs 4.80 for the current year.

Consumers have already benefited with a reduction of 13 paise per unit in electricity bills from November. The government has set ambitious targets to reduce costs further to Rs 4.60 per unit in the next financial year and below Rs 4 per unit by 2029, through loss reduction, operational efficiency, and prudent financial management.

He said the state has successfully extended grid-based electricity to remote tribal and hilly habitations under the PM-JANMAN programme, replacing off-grid solutions.