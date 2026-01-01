Coalition govt working for overall growth of Andhra Pradesh: Minister Dola

ONGOLE: State Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Wednesday said “The coalition government of the state is working sincerely for the development of all regions without any disparity. Further we have committed to fulfilling all our promises as soon as possible without any deviation. Now formation of the new Markapuram district is a testament for our commitment and dedication.”

The minister, along with newly appointed in-charge District Collector P Raja Babu, inaugurated the new district collectorate office located at the R&R Colony on Tarlupadu Road in Markapuram. Raja Babu and in-charge Superintendent of Police (SP) V Harshavardhan Raju formally assumed charge by signing official documents in their respective chambers.

Dola, MLAs and other dignitaries extended greetings to the officers. Earlier, religious prayers were held and the officers assumed charge amid Vedic chants. The inauguration ceremony was held on a grand note, with members of the public welcoming the dignitaries with garlands and flower bouquets, accompanied by orchestra and dances at the entrance of the Collectorate.

Addressing the gathering, Dola said the government is moving forward in line with public aspirations. “We have fulfilled our promise of creating Markapuram district, and we will complete the prestigious PS Velugonda project also and provide drinking and irrigation water to the people soon,” he said.