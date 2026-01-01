Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan keeps Araku blood bank promise

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has announced a special New Year gift for tribal women in Andhra Pradesh — the establishment of a blood bank building on the government hospital premises in Araku constituency.

The initiative is aimed at providing relief to patients suffering from sickle cell anaemia, a hereditary condition that has been causing miscarriages, anaemia, and other health complications among tribal women.

The blood bank, to be constructed with the support of donors and under the Deputy CM’s personal initiative, will be equipped with modern facilities to store blood safely and meet emergency needs. Once completed, it will be integrated with the Araku government hospital to serve patients across the region.

The decision follows a community interaction in Kuridi village, where a tribal woman highlighted the hardships faced by women due to sickle cell anaemia during a ‘Mata Manti’ programme attended by Pawan Kalyan.

Moved by her appeal, he promised to find a solution and later held consultations with medical experts. Doctors advised that regular blood transfusions could help reduce the severity of the disease, leading to the plan for a dedicated blood bank.

The facility is expected to benefit nearly 1,500 sickle cell anaemia patients across ASR district. The announcement has been welcomed as a New Year gift of hope and relief for tribal communities.