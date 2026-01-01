Doctors achieve rare natural delivery of 4.8-kg baby at Anakapalli hospital

VIJAYAWADA: Anakapalli district government hospital witnessed a medical achievement when doctors successfully conducted the natural delivery of a baby weighing 4.8 kg.

Despite the absence of super-specialty facilities, the medical team ensured a safe outcome after nearly four hours of effort. Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav congratulated the hospital staff, and urged them to continue such inspiring work in the new year.

K Roopavathi (25) from Pendurthi was admitted to hospital late Tuesday night with labour pains.

During the delivery, complications arose when the baby’s head emerged but the shoulders failed to come out due to the baby’s heavy weight. Initially, doctors considered a cesarean section, but by applying the “Woods Corkscrew maneuver,” they managed to bring the shoulders out safely, completing the delivery naturally.

Director of Secondary Health Chakradhar Babu noted that such cases are extremely rare in secondary hospitals. Dr Soujanya, Dr Manasa (a third year PG student), staff nurses Jagadeeswari and J Kumari, along with ANM Saraswati, worked tirelessly for nearly four hours to ensure the safe delivery.

Medical experts explained that delivering babies with excessive weight carries risks.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav emphasised the importance of promoting natural deliveries in government hospitals. He said Anakapalli district hospital handles nearly 400 deliveries per month, and of which 65-70% are natural. He urged doctors to continue prioritising natural births.