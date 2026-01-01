Entering 2026 with innovation: District models ready for scale-up

As Andhra Pradesh steps into 2026, the foundations laid in 2025 are defining a new phase of governance marked by innovation and impact. District collectors piloted reforms that transformed classrooms, kitchens, farms, families, and revenue offices, showcasing empowered district-level leadership delivering meaningful change.

These initiatives addressed local challenges and are now scalable templates, inspiring wider adoption across districts and shaping the State’s next wave of governance innovation.

From literacy drives in tribal schools to AI-driven land records, they’re blueprints for modern governance, promising cleaner schools, healthier children, empowered farmers, rehabilitated families, and transparent administration.

Super 50 Inspiration Engine under ‘Nirman’ in Asr

In the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Collector Dinesh Kumar introduced the Super 50 Inspiration Engine under the NIRMAN programme, a mentoring initiative aimed at strengthening the academic foundations of Class X students.

By combining app-based assessments with the Teaching at the Right Level methodology in tribal Ashram schools, the programme has already benefited nearly 90,000 students in Telugu, English and Mathematics.