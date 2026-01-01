Entering 2026 with innovation: District models ready for scale-up

As Andhra Pradesh steps into 2026, the foundations laid in 2025 are defining a new phase of governance marked by innovation and impact. District collectors piloted reforms that transformed classrooms, kitchens, farms, families, and revenue offices, showcasing empowered district-level leadership delivering meaningful change.
These initiatives addressed local challenges and are now scalable templates, inspiring wider adoption across districts and shaping the State’s next wave of governance innovation.
From literacy drives in tribal schools to AI-driven land records, they’re blueprints for modern governance, promising cleaner schools, healthier children, empowered farmers, rehabilitated families, and transparent administration.
Super 50 Inspiration Engine under ‘Nirman’ in Asr
In the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Collector Dinesh Kumar introduced the Super 50 Inspiration Engine under the NIRMAN programme, a mentoring initiative aimed at strengthening the academic foundations of Class X students.
By combining app-based assessments with the Teaching at the Right Level methodology in tribal Ashram schools, the programme has already benefited nearly 90,000 students in Telugu, English and Mathematics.
‘Mustabu’ in Manyam
Parvathipuram Manyam district showcased Mustabu, an initiative that blends personal hygiene with confidence-building among schoolchildren. Collector Prabhakar Reddy explained that students are required to wash their hands and groom themselves before entering classrooms.
This simple intervention has led to cleaner school environments, improved attendance and a reduction in illness-related absences.
Impressed by the results, the CM announced plans to extend Mustabu to nearly 7.9 million students across government and private schools, with the potential to influence close to 20 million family members. “Simple innovations can deliver powerful impact,” he observed, calling it a model worthy of statewide adoption.
Eluru set for ‘Marpu’
In Eluru district, Collector Vetriselvi presented Project Marpu, a rehabilitation-focused initiative targeting families engaged in illicit liquor brewing. Implemented across 140 villages, the programme helped affected families transition to micro-entrepreneurship, increasing incomes and reducing dependence on country liquor. The Chief Minister described the initiative as proof that arrests and legal action alone cannot bring lasting change, stressing that rehabilitation and livelihood support are more effective solutions. He called for the project’s replication across the State and urged similar approaches to address drug abuse, noting that impactful social reform does not always require large financial outlays.
‘Champion Farmers’ Initiative in Nellore
Agricultural innovation took centre stage in SPSR Nellore district, where Collector Himanshu Shukla introduced the Champion Farmers initiative to reduce excessive dependence on paddy cultivation and promote crop diversification. With nearly 80 per cent of farmers dependent on paddy—and acreage expected to rise from five lakh to 7.5 lakh acres this year—the programme encourages alternative crops, mechanisation and value addition.
One Champion Farmer has been identified in each of the district’s 727 gram panchayats to serve as a role model, supported by Village Agriculture Assistants. Region-specific strategies are being pursued.
Demonstrations and advanced practices, including drone spraying, are already underway. The Chief Minister termed the initiative an innovative experiment and suggested that Champion Farmers could also anchor self-help groups or MSMEs.
‘Smart Kitchens’ in Kadapa schools
Kadapa district presented a nutrition-focused reform through the Smart Kitchen for All Schools project. Collector Cherukuri Sridhar explained that each mandal is being equipped with a Smart Kitchen, supported by a three-megawatt solar power plant and biogas facilities, to ensure the supply of hot, nutritious meals to schoolchildren. Currently, five kitchens are operational, with plans to establish 33 across the district.
The Chief Minister lauded Kadapa’s model as one with national relevance, noting its integration of natural farming produce and robust certification systems. Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh added that the initiative had impressed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, with plans to expand Smart Kitchens across the State and set new benchmarks for school nutrition programmes.
Digital Governance in Anantapur
Anantapur district highlighted digital governance through an AI-driven revenue records initiative. Collector Anand presented a project that uses AI to digitise land records and resolve pending issues related to 22A lands.
A Survey Number Library and a customised Revenue Office Tool have been developed, with complete digital libraries now available at the village level. The Chief Minister praised the initiative, noting that cloud-based storage prevents manipulation and ensures transparency. Collectively, these six reforms reflect the breadth of AP’s governance priorities.
Reports:
S Guru Srikanth, S Viswanath, Y Brahmaji and Neelima Eaty