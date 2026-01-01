From plans to scale: Amaravati and Vizag poised for breakout growth in 2026

Even as Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh, continues to dominate headlines with the State government’s ambitious plans to develop it as one of the world’s top five capital cities, the City of Destiny, Visakhapatnam, has simultaneously emerged as a significant presence on the global investment map.

Vizag has been attracting large-scale investments, not only in the form of mega data centres by global technology giants such as Google and others, but also through the establishment of leading IT companies, including TCS, Cognizant and several multinational firms.

With the State government placing special emphasis on developing Visakhapatnam as a major IT and data centre hub, companies are increasingly lining up to establish their operations in the port city.

This sustained momentum has transformed Vizag into a preferred destination for technology-driven investments, further reinforcing its role as a key growth engine for Andhra Pradesh’s economy.

Beyond information technology, Visakhapatnam is witnessing rapid development across infrastructure, tourism, logistics and allied sectors, underscoring its all-round growth.

At the same time, the government is pursuing a balanced regional development strategy, with Amaravati envisioned as the administrative and financial capital, Visakhapatnam as the IT and economic capital, and the Rayalaseema region positioned as a horticulture hub.