IT department charts eventful 2025 under Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Information Technology department, headed by Minister Nara Lokesh, registered notable progress in 2025, with sustained focus on quantum technologies, digital governance reforms and large-scale investment facilitation across Andhra Pradesh.
The year began with the conceptualisation of Amaravati Quantum Valley in January 2025. The initiative involved identification of suitable institutional models and governance structures, besides benchmarking with global quantum ecosystems. Preliminary consultations were held with the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and line departments for land identification and infrastructure planning in the Amaravati Capital Region. During the same month, Telecommunications Right of Way Rules, 2024 were enforced across the State, replacing the earlier AP RoW Guidelines, 2023. The Secretariat e-Office hardware was upgraded and migrated from Version 6 to Version 7 to improve digital file processing, while statewide video conferencing and digital communication systems were reviewed and stabilised.
In February, structured consultations were initiated with IITs and institutions associated with the National Quantum Mission thematic hubs. A draft framework was prepared for the development of quantum infrastructure, industry partnerships and a talent ecosystem. WhatsApp Governance ‘Mana Mitra’ Phase-I was launched, delivering over 150 citizen services. A service integrator was selected for the Comprehensive Examination Management System for State Universities, involving a project value of Rs 44.87 crore.
March witnessed the constitution of the Quantum Computing Task Force through G.O.Rt.No.20 dated March 18, 2025. Inter-departmental coordination mechanisms were established among the ITE&C, CRDA and Finance Departments. Statewide migration to e-Office Version 7 was completed across all 26 districts, along with reviews of digital governance processes for further automation and integration.
In April, preparation of a Detailed Project Report for Amaravati Quantum Valley was initiated, covering laboratories, cryogenic facilities, secure data infrastructure and utilities. Government Orders were issued approving a TCS IT Campus with an investment of Rs 1,370 crore and an employment potential of 12,000. Operational guidelines were also issued for the Andhra Pradesh Innovation and Startup Policy 2024–29.
While operational guidelines for the IT and GCC Policy, Semiconductor and Display Fab Policy, Data Centre Policy and Electronics Manufacturing Policy were issued in May, the Andhra Pradesh State Quantum Mission was formally constituted in June through G.O.Ms.No.19 dated June 8, 2025. A Quantum Curtain Raiser and Amaravati Quantum Valley State Workshop were organised. .
In July, the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre was incorporated vide G.O.Ms.No.25 dated July 13, 2025, and its Board was constituted. Approval was granted for a Cognizant IT Campus with an investment of Rs 1,582.98 crore and employment potential of 8,000. Land identification and trunk infrastructure planning were initiated for approved IT campuses.
August saw the inauguration of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub on August 20 with a statewide hub-and-spoke model. ‘Avishkarana Andhra’ was launched to promote innovation and entrepreneurship. The Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy (4.0) 2025–30 and AP LIFT Policy were also issued.
In September, Government Orders were issued approving the installation of an IBM Quantum Computer.
The Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre building was approved with a built-up area of 45,000 sq ft at a cost of Rs 104 crore. The 28th National Conference on e-Governance was organised at Visakhapatnam, alongside international investment roadshows in London, Taipei, Singapore and Seoul.
October marked approval for the Raiden Infotech India Pvt. Ltd. data centre project involving an investment of Rs 87,520 crore, besides an MoU with Google for hyperscale data centre and cloud ecosystem development. IT, GCC and Data Centre Advisory Councils were formally constituted.
In November, Visakhapatnam hosted the 30th CII Partnership Summit. Government potential of 2.32 lakh.
In December, Government Orders were issued for CIPSA TEC India, Nonrel Technologies, ACN Healthcare RCM Services and Sree Tammina Software Solutions.