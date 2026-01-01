IT department charts eventful 2025 under Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Information Technology department, headed by Minister Nara Lokesh, registered notable progress in 2025, with sustained focus on quantum technologies, digital governance reforms and large-scale investment facilitation across Andhra Pradesh.

The year began with the conceptualisation of Amaravati Quantum Valley in January 2025. The initiative involved identification of suitable institutional models and governance structures, besides benchmarking with global quantum ecosystems. Preliminary consultations were held with the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and line departments for land identification and infrastructure planning in the Amaravati Capital Region. During the same month, Telecommunications Right of Way Rules, 2024 were enforced across the State, replacing the earlier AP RoW Guidelines, 2023. The Secretariat e-Office hardware was upgraded and migrated from Version 6 to Version 7 to improve digital file processing, while statewide video conferencing and digital communication systems were reviewed and stabilised.

In February, structured consultations were initiated with IITs and institutions associated with the National Quantum Mission thematic hubs. A draft framework was prepared for the development of quantum infrastructure, industry partnerships and a talent ecosystem. WhatsApp Governance ‘Mana Mitra’ Phase-I was launched, delivering over 150 citizen services. A service integrator was selected for the Comprehensive Examination Management System for State Universities, involving a project value of Rs 44.87 crore.