No true-up charge burden on electricity consumers: Andhra Pradesh govt

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief to electricity consumers, the State government has decided to bear the final true-up charges approved by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), ensuring households and industries remain unaffected.

APERC, in its order issued on Wednesday, approved a net true-up of Rs 4,497.89 crore for the Fourth Control Period (FY 2019-20 to FY 2023-24).

Southern Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL) will receive Rs 1,551.69 crore, Central Power Distribution Company (APCPDCL) Rs 1,163.05 crore, and Eastern Power Distribution Company (APEPDCL) Rs 1,783.15 crore.

The Regulatory Commission had earlier disallowed several claims, including bad debts and short-term loans, reducing the total from DISCOMs’ original demand for Rs 12,771.96 crore to the approved figure of Rs 4,497.89 crore.