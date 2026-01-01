No true-up charge burden on electricity consumers: Andhra Pradesh govt

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief to electricity consumers, the State government has decided to bear the final true-up charges approved by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), ensuring households and industries remain unaffected.
APERC, in its order issued on Wednesday, approved a net true-up of Rs 4,497.89 crore for the Fourth Control Period (FY 2019-20 to FY 2023-24).
Southern Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL) will receive Rs 1,551.69 crore, Central Power Distribution Company (APCPDCL) Rs 1,163.05 crore, and Eastern Power Distribution Company (APEPDCL) Rs 1,783.15 crore.
The Regulatory Commission had earlier disallowed several claims, including bad debts and short-term loans, reducing the total from DISCOMs’ original demand for Rs 12,771.96 crore to the approved figure of Rs 4,497.89 crore.
Move to boost public trust in people-friendly energy policies
In a letter dated December 31, 2025, the Government of Andhra Pradesh assured APERC that it will pay the entire true-up amount to DISCOMs. This step has been taken to avoid hardship to consumers, and uphold the government’s commitment not to burden the public with additional electricity charges.
The timing of the announcement has brought cheer across the State as the decision comes on New Year’s Eve. By absorbing the financial impact, the government has effectively given a New Year gift to the people of Andhra Pradesh, ensuring stability in electricity tariff, and protecting consumers from any sudden hikes. The move is expected to boost public confidence in the government’s pro-people policies, and reinforce its promise of affordable power supply.
This decision underscores the State’s policy of prioritising consumer welfare while maintaining the financial health of power distribution companies. It also highlights APERC’s role in rigorous scrutiny of claims, balancing regulatory oversight with public interest. Analysts say such measures will help sustain economic activity by keeping energy costs predictable for households and businesses.