One burnt alive as van caught fire following collision with unknown vehicle on Amaravati–Anantapur NH

ONGOLE: One person was burnt alive and another sustained burn injuries after a mini DCM van caught fire following a collision with an unknown vehicle on the Amaravati–Anantapur National Highway near Rangareddypalli village in Racherla mandal of Markapuram district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Racherla police said the mini DCM van was travelling towards Anantapur carrying dry fruits from Tuni when an unknown vehicle hit it on the highway.

Police said the impact triggered sparks, and flames quickly spread from the engine side, engulfing the entire vehicle.

Police identified the deceased as van driver Adoni Erra Swamy, 44, of Anantapur. He attempted to escape but was unable to move from the driver’s seat and died within minutes after being trapped in the flames, police said.

Police said the second occupant, vehicle owner K Jayarami Reddy, 38, of Anantapur, managed to escape the burning vehicle with burn injuries.

Racherla Sub-Inspector P Koteswara Rao said police rushed to the spot after receiving information, along with a fire tender.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control. By then, the driver had been burnt alive and died on the spot.

Police shifted the body to the government hospital, while they admitted the injured to the Giddalur Government Hospital for treatment.

“Based on the statement of Jayarami Reddy, a case was registered and investigation is underway,” the Racherla SI told TNIE.