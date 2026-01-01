Shiva Lingam at Andhra temple vandalised; one held

KAKINADA: Konaseema police on Wednesday arrested Seelam Srinivas (38) for vandalising the Shiva Lingam at the tank of Draksharamam Bhimeswara Swamy temple in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police made it clear that the act was driven by personal rivalry, and not by political or religious motives. The arrest came after a swift investigation led by Ramachandrapuram DSP and special teams, who tracked Srinivas through CCTV footage showing him arriving on a white bike, wearing a mask, damaging the Shiva Lingam, and fleeing the scene.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, and District In-charge Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu directed police to take stringent action against the accused. SP Rahul Meena reiterated that the incident was purely personal, and unrelated to politics or religion.

Temple authorities reinstalled a new Shiva Lingam at the site. It occurred on Mukkoti Ekadasi, causing tension in the village, but the arrest helped ease the situation. Further probe revealed that Srinivas, an iron goods manufacturer, and a devotee of Lord Shiva, carried tattoos of a Shiva Lingam and Lord Vishnu’s name on his body.

His rivalry with the temple priest Kalaganda Suribabu, who had laid developments, allegedly prompted the act. Srinivas intended to defame the priest but was quickly apprehended.