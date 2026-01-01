Transformative reforms and milestones highlight achievements in Andhra Pradesh schools

VIJAYAWADA: With a slew of reforms, the education department witnessed several progressive achievements in 2025.
The government formally announced that students in government schools would observe a No Bag Day every Saturday to promote co-curricular and enrichment activities, including sports, visual and performing arts, and life-skills based learning practices, as part of broader reforms to reduce academic stress.
Unified School Education Digital App approved to replace approximately 45 disparate teacher-facing applications, with the objective of reducing administrative burden on teachers and improving real-time classroom/parent engagement data flows via a single interface.
The State unveiled a cream and olive-green uniform for all government school students, deliberately emphasising a neutral, non-political, and non-party colour scheme to reinforce inclusive identity.
This replaced older uniform palettes and has a standardized design statewide. The State reiterated the rollout of a NCERT-aligned bilingual syllabus with QR-coded content, scoped to deepen foundational literacy, numeracy, digital literacy, and competency-based instruction across Classes 1-10.
LEAP (Learning Excellence in Andhra Pradesh) launched: A comprehensive reform model emphasising play-based, competency-focused pedagogy, AI-enabled assessment, and digital learning ecosystems was formally rolled out for the 2025-26 academic year.
Andhra Pradesh released the detailed DSC teaching recruitment notification in April 2025 with 16,347 vacancies and an application window from April 20 to May 15, 2025, covering multiple cadres (Secondary Grade Teachers, School Assistants, etc.).
The State announced distribution of 35.94 lakh educational kits to students at the beginning of 2025-26, aimed at enhancing foundational learning support beyond textbooks.
Assessment Booklets distributed to standardise and document formative/summative assessments.
Mission ‘Akshara Andhra’ announced: A state literacy mission targeting universal literacy across all age groups was declared.
Yogandhra - 2025 : Statewide School-Linked Yoga Programme The State government implemented Yogandhra, a statewide mass yoga initiative with government schools as the primary mobilisation platform. Conducted around International Day of Yoga (21 June) and extended into July 2025 through school-level and cluster-level sessions. .
In July, Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (Mega PTM) 2.0 conducted state-wide: Held on 10 July 2025, simultaneously across 61,000+ government schools. Participation verified by Guinness World Records for the largest parent-teacher meeting ever, with over 53.4 lakh parents and teachers directly recorded, and total attendance) exceeding 1.5 crore.