Two devotees allege snail in pulihora prasadam at Visakhapatnam temple; booked

VISAKHAPATNAM: Police have registered case against devotees for allegedly claiming a snail was found in pulihora prasadam purchased at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam. The incident, which was posted on social media, led temple authorities to lodge a complaint at the Gopalapatnam Police Station.

According to the complaint, two devotees who visited the temple for darshan on December 29, 2025, purchased pulihora prasadam. They claimed that a snail was found in the packet and shared a video of the same on social media, warning other devotees to be cautious while buying prasadam. The devotees stated that when they brought the matter to the notice of the counter staff, they were given another packet of prasadam.

Temple authorities, however, said that after examining the video, the allegation appeared suspicious. In a written complaint, they explained that pulihora preparation follows a process, making contamination unlikely.

“Tamarind pulp is extracted using machines after soaking, while tempering ingredients such as mustard seeds, Bengal gram, dried chillies, peanuts and fenugreek are fully fried in oil before being mixed. Rice used for the prasadam is supplied from central stores after inspection and cooked in large steel vessels under hygienic conditions, with staff wearing head caps and using ladles,” they explained.