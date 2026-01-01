Two devotees allege snail in pulihora prasadam at Visakhapatnam temple; booked

VISAKHAPATNAM: Police have registered case against devotees for allegedly claiming a snail was found in pulihora prasadam purchased at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam. The incident, which was posted on social media, led temple authorities to lodge a complaint at the Gopalapatnam Police Station.
According to the complaint, two devotees who visited the temple for darshan on December 29, 2025, purchased pulihora prasadam. They claimed that a snail was found in the packet and shared a video of the same on social media, warning other devotees to be cautious while buying prasadam. The devotees stated that when they brought the matter to the notice of the counter staff, they were given another packet of prasadam.
Temple authorities, however, said that after examining the video, the allegation appeared suspicious. In a written complaint, they explained that pulihora preparation follows a process, making contamination unlikely.
“Tamarind pulp is extracted using machines after soaking, while tempering ingredients such as mustard seeds, Bengal gram, dried chillies, peanuts and fenugreek are fully fried in oil before being mixed. Rice used for the prasadam is supplied from central stores after inspection and cooked in large steel vessels under hygienic conditions, with staff wearing head caps and using ladles,” they explained.
Officials further stated that the staff involved in prasadam preparation, some of whom have been working for over 30 years, stated in writing that no such incident had occurred earlier. They also pointed out that over 15,000 pulihora packets were sold on December 29 without any complaints regarding quality, taste or quantity.
“The devotees who posted the video did not submit any complaint to the temple authorities,” officials noted. After reviewing the video, temple authorities expressed suspicion that the prasadam packet was taken outside the premises and later brought back with the alleged contamination. They stated such incidents could hurt the religious sentiments of devotees.
Based on the complaint filed by the Deputy Commissioner and Executive Officer (FAC) of the temple, police registered a case under Sections 298 and 353(1) of the BNS. An investigation is underway.