36th Vijayawada Book Festival set for inauguration

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Book Festival, a much-awaited annual celebration for literature lovers in Andhra Pradesh, is set to return as a New Year gift to readers.

Organised by the Vijayawada Book Festival Society, the 36th Vijayawada Book Festival will be held from January 2 to 12 at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, where elaborate arrangements have been completed.

The festival will be open to visitors daily from 2 pm to 9 pm, with free entry for all. The inaugural session of the book festival will take place on Friday at 6 pm at the “Dr BV Pattabhiram Sahitya Vedika.” The festival will be formally inaugurated with the lighting of the lamp by SC Justice Pamidighantam S Narasimha.

The inaugural function will be presided over by Kanumuru Raghurama Krishnam Raju, Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, chief secretary K Vijayanand will attend as the chief guest and deliver the inaugural address.