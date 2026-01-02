Andhra guzzles Rs 172.47 crore liquor on Dec 31

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh witnessed a record sale of liquor on the eve of New Year. According to the official data, liquor worth Rs 172.47 crore was sold on December 31, 2025.

In fact, the State recorded the highest sale of liquor Rs 189.76 crore on December 29, followed by Rs 180.66 crore on December 29.

The sale of liquor in the State registered a significant rise in December 2025, driven by festive demand and New Year celebrations. Official figures put the total sale of liquor in December 2025 at Rs 2,767 crore, compared to Rs 2,568 crore in December 2024. The State has registered an overall growth of nearly 8% year-on-year.

The surge was particularly significant during the last three days of the year (December 29, 30 and 31). The total sale of liquor during the three days stood at Rs 543 crore, compared to Rs 336 crore in the last three days of 2024, highlighting the strong year-end buying trend.

District-wise data indicate clear leaders and laggards in December sale of liquor. Visakhapatnam emerged as the top-performing district with a sale of Rs 178.6 crore, followed by Tirupati with Rs 169.4 crore, and NTR with Rs 155.4 crore.

On the lower end, Alluri Sitarama Raju district reported a sale of Rs 30.7 crore, Parvathipuram Manyam Rs 35.4 crore, and Sri Sathya Sai Rs 65 crore, placing them among the districts with comparatively lower sale of liquor during December.