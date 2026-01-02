Collector flags off eight e-autos for waste collection in Bapatla district

GUNTUR: Bapatla District Collector V Vinod Kumar has directed officials to ensure 100% collection of both wet and dry waste from every household on a daily basis.

On Thursday morning, at the District Collectorate, the Collector flagged off eight e-autos allocated to Bapatla district under the supervision of Swachh Andhra Corporation.

These vehicles will be used to transport collected waste to designated dumping yards.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasised that every house and every village must remain clean.

He noted that the state government, under the call given by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is implementing the Swarnandhra–Swachh Andhra program.

As part of this initiative, environmental protection activities will be organised across the district on the third Saturday of every month.

The Collector explained that the first batch of e-autos has been distributed to mandals including Chirala, Bapatla, Parchur, Cherukupalli, Nagaram, Karlapalem, Karaspadu, and Addanki. These vehicles will serve gram panchayats such as Devinuthala, West Bapatla, Devarapalli, Balusu Palem, Nagaram, Singarakonda Palem, Karlapalem, and Pamidipadu.

He stressed that daily waste collection followed by proper disposal is essential to keep the district and the state clean.