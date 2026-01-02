Despite rate cuts, Andhra posts record GST collection in December

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh recorded growth in net GST collections in December 2025 despite rate reductions on major consumer essentials, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals and cement, and the removal of GST on life and medical insurance following the implementation of GST 2.0 reforms from September 22, 2025.

The GST Compensation Cess has been withdrawn on all applicable items except tobacco and tobacco products.

The revenue collected in December 2025 pertains to business transactions carried out in November 2025.

Increased consumption driven by rate reductions, strategic policy initiatives and enhanced compliance mechanisms contributed to sustained revenue growth, making December 2025 the highest-ever December collection since the GST regime was introduced in 2017.

According to Chief Commissioner of State Tax Babu A, net GST collections for December 2025 stood at Rs 2,652 crore, the highest ever for the month, despite reductions in tax rates on several goods.

For nine consecutive months from April to December 2025, net GST collections have surpassed those recorded during the corresponding months of the previous financial year, signalling steady and sustained growth in economic activity and consumption in the State.

Compared to December 2024, net GST collections rose by 5.78 per cent. This growth rate exceeded the national average (excluding imports) of 5.61 per cent, indicating a better-than-India-wide performance.

Among the southern States, Andhra Pradesh ranked second only to Tamil Nadu (7.85 per cent), and outperformed Karnataka (5.12 per cent), Kerala (3.69 per cent) and Telangana (2.45 per cent), reflecting stronger growth momentum.