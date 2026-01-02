Fake engine oil unit busted at Andhra's Mudinepalli

ELURU: Eluru district police conducted a major raid on a clandestine fake engine oil manufacturing unit in Mudinepalli Mandal, under Kaikaluru Rural Circle, seizing a large number of counterfeit engine oil bottles and packaging materials.

Acting on information received, Kaikaluru Rural Inspector V Ravikumar, along with Mudinepalli SI Veerabhadra Rao, carried out the operation under the guidance of Eluru SP K Pratap Shiv Kishore and DSP D Shravan Kumar.

During the raids, the police recovered fake engine oil labelled as products of reputed companies, along with bottles, labels, seals, and other packing materials.

Police warned that manufacturing and selling fake engine oil not only defrauds consumers but also poses serious risks to vehicles. The seized counterfeit items were inspected in the presence of SP, DSP, and the Kaikaluru Rural Inspector on the same day.

The unit was reportedly producing engine oil ranging from 0.5 liters to 25 litres for vehicles including motorcycles, cars, lorries, JCBs, and even B6 model vehicles. The materials recovered also included substances used for making fertilisers.

Eluru DSP D Shravan Kumar stated that manufacturing and selling counterfeit products is a criminal offence, and strict legal action would be taken against those involved.

Citizens were urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to fake products to the police. Mudinepalli Police registered a case and investigation is underway.