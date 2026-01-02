Five categories of land removed from 22A list in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Revenue Department has announced a New Year gift for the people of the State.
Minister for Revenue, Registration and Stamps Anagani Satya Prasad has signed the first file of the year, removing five categories of land from the prohibited 22A list.
This move is aimed at providing a major relief to farmers and landowners, following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Later, interacting with mediapersons at the Secretariat, Anagani said lands allotted to ex-servicemen, serving soldiers, freedom fighters, and political sufferers, along with lands assigned before June 18, 1954, and private patta lands, have been excluded from the restricted list.
“In cases where only part of a survey number is restricted, the government has now allowed subdivision so that only the relevant portion remains prohibited, while the rest is freed,” he explained.
The Group of Ministers is expected to take a decision soon pertaining to four more categories of land. Similarly, a decision on freehold land will be taken within two months.
New pattadar passbook distribution from today
To simplify the process, the Revenue Minister said any one of eight types of documents, such as assignment registers, old revenue records or registration papers, will be sufficient to remove land from the prohibited list.
Officials have been instructed not to trouble landowners by demanding multiple documents.
Collectors will be given powers to cancel fake registration documents to curb irregularities in property registration. Double registrations will not be tolerated, he said.
The Revenue Minister mentioned that 2025 was marked as ‘Madya Nama Samvatsaram’, since widespread action was taken against those involved in adulterated liquor cases with many offenders facing jail and legal proceedings.
Looking ahead, the Revenue Minister suggested that 2026 could be ‘Bhumi Nama Samvatsaram’, as the government is determined to intensify crackdown on land irregularities, and implement reforms to bring transparency, and relief to farmers and landowners. Further reforms include the distribution of 21.8 lakh new pattadar passbooks from January 2 to 9 with the Chief Minister participating in one of the events, he highlighted.
“Surprise inspections will be conducted to improve the functioning of revenue staff, while additional employees from ward and village secretariats will be absorbed into the department to address the manpower shortage,” he revealed.
The Revenue Minister alleged that large scale land irregularities took place during the previous YSRCP regime. All those involved in land irregularities will face serious consequences.