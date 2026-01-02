Five categories of land removed from 22A list in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Revenue Department has announced a New Year gift for the people of the State.

Minister for Revenue, Registration and Stamps Anagani Satya Prasad has signed the first file of the year, removing five categories of land from the prohibited 22A list.

This move is aimed at providing a major relief to farmers and landowners, following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Later, interacting with mediapersons at the Secretariat, Anagani said lands allotted to ex-servicemen, serving soldiers, freedom fighters, and political sufferers, along with lands assigned before June 18, 1954, and private patta lands, have been excluded from the restricted list.

“In cases where only part of a survey number is restricted, the government has now allowed subdivision so that only the relevant portion remains prohibited, while the rest is freed,” he explained.

The Group of Ministers is expected to take a decision soon pertaining to four more categories of land. Similarly, a decision on freehold land will be taken within two months.