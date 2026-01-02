Kadapa district has 40 mandals, the highest in Andhra Pradesh

KADAPA: Kadapa has emerged as the district with the highest number of mandals in Andhra Pradesh, totalling 40, following the state government’s latest reorganisation. A gazette notification confirming the changes has been issued.

Previously, the undivided Kadapa district had 10 Assembly constituencies. During the YSRCP government’s restructuring, Rajampet, Railways Koduru and Rayachoti constituencies, along with Madanapalle, Thamballapalle and Pileru from Chittoor district, were carved out to form Annamayya district.

In the latest reorganisation by the TDP-led government, Rayachoti — the former Annamayya district headquarters — has been merged with Madanapalle district, while Railways Kodur has been included in Tirupati district. Rajampet constituency has now been merged into Kadapa.