Kisan call centre comes up in Nellore to support farmers

NELLORE: After the successful implementation of the Champion Farmers initiative, the Nellore district administration has launched another innovative programme aimed at strengthening farmer support by providing direct access to scientific expertise.

As part of this initiative, a Kisan call centre has been established to enable farmers to consult agricultural scientists directly over the phone, from the seed stage to the harvest stage. Farmers can seek solutions to any issues or clarifications related to crop cultivation by speaking directly with experts.

The programme is being jointly implemented by the Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries departments. Scientists working at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and Agricultural Research Stations (ARSs) in the district have been integrated with the Kisan call centre network.

“Farmers can contact scientists for guidance on all types of crops and can also share their problems through WhatsApp to receive appropriate solutions. Through this platform, scientists will not only provide direct advisory services but will also conduct field visits when necessary. Comprehensive guidance will be offered on crop cultivation practices, seed varieties, weed management, pest and disease control, nutrient deficiency issues, dairy development, and aquaculture,” said Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla.

Highlighting the importance of the Rabi season, the Agriculture department estimates that paddy is being cultivated in about 3.50 lakh acres, while other crops cover nearly 1.50 lakh acres across the district.

With farming activities currently in full swing, the Kisan call centre has been set up to promptly address farmers’ queries. The call centre has been made operational from January 1, 2026 onwards.