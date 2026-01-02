Kisan call centre comes up in Nellore to support farmers

NELLORE: After the successful implementation of the Champion Farmers initiative, the Nellore district administration has launched another innovative programme aimed at strengthening farmer support by providing direct access to scientific expertise.
As part of this initiative, a Kisan call centre has been established to enable farmers to consult agricultural scientists directly over the phone, from the seed stage to the harvest stage. Farmers can seek solutions to any issues or clarifications related to crop cultivation by speaking directly with experts.
The programme is being jointly implemented by the Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries departments. Scientists working at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and Agricultural Research Stations (ARSs) in the district have been integrated with the Kisan call centre network.
“Farmers can contact scientists for guidance on all types of crops and can also share their problems through WhatsApp to receive appropriate solutions. Through this platform, scientists will not only provide direct advisory services but will also conduct field visits when necessary. Comprehensive guidance will be offered on crop cultivation practices, seed varieties, weed management, pest and disease control, nutrient deficiency issues, dairy development, and aquaculture,” said Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla.
Highlighting the importance of the Rabi season, the Agriculture department estimates that paddy is being cultivated in about 3.50 lakh acres, while other crops cover nearly 1.50 lakh acres across the district.
With farming activities currently in full swing, the Kisan call centre has been set up to promptly address farmers’ queries. The call centre has been made operational from January 1, 2026 onwards.
P Lakshmi, Horticulture officer, can be contacted at 7995088181 for guidance on horticulture crops, including seed varieties, weed control, and management of nutrient deficiencies. T Neeraja, Scientist from the Fisheries college, is available at 9866210891 to provide expert advice on fish, shrimp, and other aquaculture farming practices, including rearing and management.
Farmers have been advised that they can contact the Kisan call centre between 9 am and 4 pm for assistance. Nellore district has rolled out the “Champion Farmers” initiative to boost crop diversification and modern farming practices, with the aim of reducing overdependence on paddy and addressing long-standing structural issues in the agriculture sector.
Under the programme, the district has been divided into West, Central and East Nellore to promote region-specific crops. Maize cultivation is being encouraged in Central Nellore, supported by assured markets from four upcoming ethanol plants. In West Nellore, the focus is on lemon and groundnut cultivation along with development of value-added industries.
The delta regions are concentrating on seed production, aquaculture, crab culture, banana and oil palm. To strengthen farm mechanisation, officials have identified 45 types of machinery covering operations from sowing to harvesting. Farmers receive support through a 30% government subsidy, 35% bank loans and a 35% farmer contribution. Awareness booklets have been distributed and banks have been advised to prioritise loans for mechanisation.
Village-level demonstrations, maize–ethanol linkage meetings and adoption of advanced practices such as drum seeders and drone spraying are in progress. Nearly 80% of farmers in Nellore depend on paddy, with acreage expected to rise from 5 to 7.5 lakh acres this year.
It encourages farmers to shift to alternative crops by boosting mechanisation, market linkages and investment in food processing, based on the principle that farmers accept change when they see results.