‘Mee Intiki Mee Doctor’ project to be launched in ASR district from February

Under the project, primary healthcare services will be provided at the doorstep of beneficiaries through mobile health clinics.

The initiative aims to strengthen the public healthcare system by operating mobile clinics in coordination with government health facilities.

Key objectives include reducing maternal and infant mortality, controlling communicable diseases and ensuring 100 per cent immunisation coverage in the identified project areas.

“As part of the implementation, applications are being invited for appointments to mobile health clinics, including the posts of doctor, nurse, pharmacist and driver, the Collector said.

The recruitment process would be carried out to ensure uninterrupted delivery of healthcare services in the interior and tribal regions of the district,” Collector Dinesh outlined.

Candidates applying for the doctor post must possess MBBS or MD qualifications and will be offered a monthly salary of Rs 80,000.

Applicants for the nurse post should have completed GNM or B.Sc. Nursing and will be paid Rs 25,000 per month. For the pharmacist post, candidates must have a B.Pharmacy degree or a Diploma in Pharmacy, with a monthly remuneration of Rs 18,000.

Applicants for the driver post must hold a valid driving licence for heavy vehicles and have a minimum of five years’ driving experience. The monthly salary for the driver post is Rs 18,000.