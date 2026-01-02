Plan to intensify road safety drive in Andhra's Krishna District

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector DK Balaji has directed officials to intensify awareness campaigns on road safety to prevent accidents across the district.

On Thursday morning, the Collector unveiled a wall poster at his camp office in the city as part of the 37th National Road Safety Month celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that, in line with state government instructions, the Road Safety Month will be observed from January 1 to 31.

He stressed the need for widespread public awareness on traffic rules and safety measures, urging the Transport Department to conduct extensive campaigns.

He emphasised that proper training in driving and adoption of modern technology would help reduce accidents.

The Collector also highlighted the importance of involving vehicle dealers, lorry owners’ associations, and driver training centres to make the programme successful.

The event was attended by District Transport Officer Srinivas Rao, DPTO Venkateswarlu, Motor Vehicle Inspectors Siddiq, Nani, Narayanaswamy, Sangeeta Rao, and AMVI Soni Priya, along with several other staff of the Transport Department.