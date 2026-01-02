Police vigil ensures New Year celebrations in Vijayawada incident-free

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada welcomed the New Year amid large public celebrations as streets bustled with revellers, hotels hosted DJ nights and live music, and several themed parties were organised across the city on Wednesday night.

While the festive spirit was evident everywhere, the city police maintained a strict vigil to ensure celebrations remained safe and incident-free.

Vijayawada city law and order police and traffic police imposed restrictions on late-night biking, drunk driving, roadside cake cutting and fireworks in public places.

Police permitted celebrations only at organised venues such as hotels, clubs and residential apartment complexes, where people gathered under supervision.