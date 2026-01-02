Police vigil ensures New Year celebrations in Vijayawada incident-free

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada welcomed the New Year amid large public celebrations as streets bustled with revellers, hotels hosted DJ nights and live music, and several themed parties were organised across the city on Wednesday night.
While the festive spirit was evident everywhere, the city police maintained a strict vigil to ensure celebrations remained safe and incident-free.
Vijayawada city law and order police and traffic police imposed restrictions on late-night biking, drunk driving, roadside cake cutting and fireworks in public places.
Police permitted celebrations only at organised venues such as hotels, clubs and residential apartment complexes, where people gathered under supervision.
Special police teams deployed personnel at all identified vulnerable and sensitive locations across the city.
Police conducted intensive checks at major junctions and arterial roads, focusing on traffic regulation and prevention of drunken driving.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Shereen Begum said police booked several violators during the night-long enforcement drive.
Police registered multiple drunk-and-drive cases and issued 220 challans against traffic violations.
Police booked 128 challans for riding without helmets and registered 30 cases of rash driving based on CCTV evidence. Police also compounded vehicles belonging to offenders as part of enforcement.
“The coordinated effort helped ensure peaceful New Year celebrations across Vijayawada city, balancing public enjoyment with strict adherence to safety and traffic norms,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Shereen Begum.
Explaining the awareness efforts, Shereen Begum said traffic police personnel displayed placards and interacted with the public to promote road safety.
Police urged the citizens not to drive being under the influence of alcohol, avoid rash driving, refrain from triple riding and strictly follow traffic rules while stepping into the New Year 2026 safely.