Power sector back on track under Naidu’s leadership: Andhra Minister Gottipati Ravi

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has stated that the grave misdeeds committed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy continue to haunt the power sector and the people of Andhra Pradesh even after five years.

The Minister released a statement on Thursday highlighting the severe damage inflicted on the power sector during the previous regime.

He alleged that driven by greed for commissions, the YSRCP leadership indulged in indiscriminate and overpriced power purchases, completely ignoring the utilization of available domestic resources.

As a result, an enormous burden of Rs 32,166 crore was unfairly imposed on the public in the name of ‘True-Up’ charges. The Minister expressed anguish that the people are still bearing the consequences of the destructive power policies pursued during the five-year YCP rule.

The Minister emphasised that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, with his vast administrative experience and long-term vision, has introduced far-reaching reforms to ensure that the public is not subjected to additional financial burden.

He recalled that until 2019, Andhra Pradesh stood as a surplus power state, but the YSRCP government pushed it into darkness through poor governance and policy paralysis.

He further criticised the previous regime for hiking electricity tariffs nine times, crippling households with unbearable costs. Soon after assuming office, the coalition government under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took several decisive steps aimed at public welfare. Excessive power purchases from private entities at exorbitant rates were significantly curtailed, he said.