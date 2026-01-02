Rural development and tribal welfare gathered momentum in 2025: Deputy CM Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has described 2025 as a year of major progress in rural development, tribal welfare, and environmental conservation under his portfolios of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Forests, and Environment.

Among the key initiatives was the successful completion of Palle Panduga 1.0, which delivered over 4,000 km of roads and more than one lakh farm ponds.

Building on this success, Palle Panduga 2.0 was launched in November with an outlay of Rs 6,787 crore, funding 53,382 projects across 13,326 gram panchayats. The programme focuses on expanded road networks, drainage systems, and improved facilities for farmers.

In tribal regions, the Adavi Thalli Bata programme advanced road connectivity to 625 remote villages with an investment of ₹1,005 crore, aiming to eliminate doli-dependent habitations.

Drinking water access also improved through the Amarajeevi Jaladhara water grid projects, costing Rs 7,910 crore across five districts. Designed to serve 1.21 crore people over the next 30 years, the scheme was named in honor of freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu.