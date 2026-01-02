Ryots to get passbooks with Andhra emblem

GUNTUR: Guntur District Collector A Thameem Ansariya announced that the distribution of title passbooks bearing the Andhra Pradesh State Emblem will begin on January 2 and continue until January 9.

A district-level programme will be held at 10.30 am on January 2 at the SR Shankaran Conference Hall, where public representatives and officials will participate in the distribution.

The Collector stated that a total of 35,690 passbooks will be distributed across the district. At the mandal level, village meetings will be organized according to a fixed schedule to ensure that beneficiaries receive their documents locally.

On January 2, distribution will take place in villages including Dokiparru and Varagani of Medikonduru mandal, Ananthavarappadu of Vatticherukuru, Kondapadu of Prathipadu, Chinapalem of Duggirala, Mesaragadda Anitavaram of Chebrolu, and Devarapalli Siri of Tenali.

On January 3, passbooks will be handed out in Paladugu (Medikonduru), Garapadu (Vatticherukuru), Kondajagarlamudi (Prathipadu), Ravipadu (Pedanandipadu), DP Agraharam and Chintalapudi (Duggirala), and Nandivelugu (Tenali).

Further programs are scheduled for January 5 in Mutluru and Karampudipadu (Vatticherukuru) and Gottipadu (Prathipadu). On January 6, distribution will be held in Vishadal and Velavartipadu (Medikonduru), Lemallepadu (Vatticherukuru), Eedulapadu (Prathipadu), Rajupalem (Pedanandipadu), Tummapudi (Duggirala), and Pinapadu (Tenali).

On January 7, passbooks will be distributed in Siripuram (Medikonduru), Chamallapadu (Vatticherukuru), Ganikapadu (Prathipadu), and Morampudi (Duggirala). On January 8, the program will cover Korrapadu (Medikonduru), Yamarru (Vatticherukuru), Uppalapadu (Pedanandipadu), Konduru (Duggirala), and Sangam Jagarlamudi (Tenali).

The final day, January 9, will see distribution in Mangalagiripadu, Ponugupadu Kandrika, and Potlapadu (Medikonduru), Kurnuthal (Vatticherukuru), and Srungarapadu (Duggirala).

The Collector urged citizens to take advantage of this opportunity and collect their title passbooks during the scheduled programmes.