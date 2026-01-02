Tension in Ravulapalem over installation of Srikrishna Devaraya statue, former YSRCP MLA detained

AMALAPURAM: Tension prevailed at Ravulapalem Centre on Thursday following a dispute over the proposed installation of a statue of Srikrishna Devaraya, with police taking YSRCP district president and former Kothapeta MLA Chirla Jaggireddy into custody to prevent a breach of peace.

The controversy erupted after some local leaders proposed installing the Srikrishna Devaraya statue at the site, a move opposed by certain residents of Ambedkar Konaseema district. The objectors suggested that statues of Mahatma Gandhi or Subhas Chandra Bose would be acceptable to all sections.

When Jaggireddy attempted to reach the proposed installation site, police stopped him citing law and order concerns. YSRCP cadres tried to prevent his detention, leading to heated arguments between party workers and the police, further escalating tensions in the area.

The dispute follows an incident a day earlier when a group of local youths attempted to install a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at the same location, which was opposed by another group, forcing police intervention. Since then, arrangements for statue installation had remained in place, triggering competing claims over the site.

Later, Kothapeta police held discussions with representatives of both groups, who agreed to suspend all statue installation activities until the Sankranti festival. Police said a meeting would be convened after the festival to resolve the issue amicably.