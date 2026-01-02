TTD records decade-high Srivari laddu sales at 13.52 crore in 2025

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) recorded an all-time high sale of Srivari Laddu prasadam in 2025, with devotees purchasing 13.52 crore laddus, the highest in the past decade.

The figure marks a 10 per cent increase over 2024, when 12.15 crore laddus were sold. An unprecedented single-day sale was recorded on December 27, 2025, when 5.13 lakh laddus were sold, officials said.

TTD prepares an average of around four lakh laddus daily at the Srivari Potu. On important religious occasions, production is ramped up to eight to ten lakh laddus a day. Around 700 Sri Vaishnava Brahmins work in two shifts round the clock to prepare the prasadam, adhering strictly to traditional rituals and religious practices.

In recent months, devotees have expressed satisfaction over the improved quality and taste of the laddus, with officials attributing the positive feedback to enhanced monitoring and consistency in preparation.