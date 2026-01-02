Use AI to enhance quality of work: I&PR Director

VIJAYAWADA: The Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Director, K.S. Viswanathan, underscored the importance of embracing modern technology to enhance efficiency in departmental work.

He remarked that tools such as Artificial Intelligence, ChatGPT, and Google Gemini could simplify tasks and save time, urging employees to adapt to changing times by learning and applying these innovations. Such efforts, he said, would strengthen the department and help achieve the goals set by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Interacting with staff while participating in the New Year Celebrations at the I&PR Headquarters on Thursday, Viswanathan praised them for their improved performance since his recent appointment and encouraged them to move beyond traditional press releases by adopting creative campaign methods.

He also announced plans to launch a dedicated website to expand public outreach. Despite staff shortages and the increased workload following the formation of new districts, the Director commended officers and employees for successfully fulfilling their responsibilities.

Additional Director L. Swarnalatha, Joint Directors P. Kiran Kumar and I. Suryachandra Rao, along with several deputy and assistant directors, officers, and staff members, took part in the programme.