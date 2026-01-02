Visakhapatnam city police registers 1646 cases for violations during New Year's Eve

VISHAKAPATNAM: On New Year’s Eve, Visakhapatnam city police registered 1646 cases for various violations in the city.

On the instructions of City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, intensive vehicle checks and naka bandi operations were conducted at all major junctions across the city on Wednesday night.

To ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the New Year festivities, inspections were carried out on every vehicle.

These checks aimed to curb the illegal transportation of ganja and other narcotic substances, prevent drunk driving, reckless driving, overloading of vehicles, and verify vehicle documents. The operations also targeted other unlawful activities.

As part of these efforts, checks were conducted at 83 key junctions across the Visakhapatnam city, during which a total of 2,721 vehicles were inspected. Around 99 cases of public alcohol consumption were booked.

A total of 644 motor vehicle violations, including 506 two-wheeler riders without helmets, 34 cases of triple riding, and 257 drunk and drive cases, were booked by the police.