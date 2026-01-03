Andhra govt gives approval for shipbuilding cluster at Dugarajapatnam

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has accorded permission to the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) to take steps for the establishment of Greenfield Port and Shipbuilding Cluster at Dugarajapatnam in Tirupati district under the Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS) of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW). Orders to this effect were issued on Friday.

Permission has been given for the establishment of greenfield port and National Mega Shipbuilding Cluster (1 anchor shipyard of capacity of 0.5 Million Gross Tonnage per annum), which is to be achieved within a maximum period of 10 years from the date of commissioning of the shipyard at Dugarajapatnam under the proposed scheme, based on the TEFR study done by RITES, duly coordinated by APMB and Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT).

Permission has been given to APMB to form a 50:50 SPV with VPT as per the scheme guidelines, and nominate an equal number of members from the State government and VPT to the Board of Directors of SPV as warranted under the scheme.

APMB has also been permitted to complete the land acquisition of 2,000 acres for the establishment of National Mega Shipbuilding Cluster, duly mobilising resources in this regard, and transfer the land into SPV as equity of the State government.

APMB has been authorised to take necessary action under the ambit of SPV to get the sanction of greenfield port and National Mega Shipbuilding Cluster at Dugarajapatnam, and select the partner to develop the shipyard within the contour of the scheme guidelines.