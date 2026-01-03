Andhra HC judges inspect infrastructure works in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, along with Justice PS Narasimha, Judge, Supreme Court of India, and Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao, Judge, High Court of Andhra Pradesh, visited the proposed and ongoing construction site of the Andhra Pradesh High Court at Amaravati.

During the visit, the Commissioner, APCRDA, K Kanna Babu, briefed the Judges on the comprehensive planning and development of Amaravati City and the Amaravati Government Complex.

A detailed presentation was made outlining the proposed High Court building design, planned components, current status of works, and project timelines.

The discussions primarily focused on the progress of development works within the Judicial City and the overall State Judicial Infrastructure being developed at Amaravati.

The Judges inspected the High Court project site and reviewed the progress of construction works. They also visited the mock bungalow developed for Judges and expressed satisfaction with the design standards and progress of the Judges’ residential zone.

As part of the State Judicial Infrastructure, APCRDA has proposed the establishment of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy at Pitchikalepalem Village on an earmarked extent of five acres.

The concept designs for the Judicial Academy were presented to the delegation during the visit. The visit was coordinated by APCRDA officials PVK Bhaskar, Chief Engineer, and Sandeep Dixit, Chief Architect.