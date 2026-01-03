Anti-Corruption Bureau case registrations decline to 115 in 2025

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a significantly lower number of cases in 2025 compared to the previous years, raising questions over enforcement and complaint redressal mechanisms at the grassroots level.

According to official data released by Director General (DG) Atul Singh on Friday, the ACB booked only 115 cases in 2025 and 101 cases in 2024, a steep decline from 224 cases registered in 2023. The sharp fall has sparked debate over whether the reduction reflects improved governance or a weakening of anti-corruption vigilance.

The continuing low number of registrations over the past two years has raised concerns about the intensity and reach of the state’s anti-corruption drive.

However, the DG Atul Singh promised that the bureau will focus more on cracking the disproportionate assets cases and confiscation of properties belonging to the tainted officials. He also stated that the bureau would strengthen efforts to ensure government departments remain free from corruption and corrupt practices.

Addressing a press conference, the DG Atul Singh said that trap cases and disproportionate assets (DA) cases, which once formed a significant share of ACB enforcement, have remained considerably low in the last two years compared to earlier periods.

Admitting the fact that complaints pertaining to complaints of corruption in ground level such as VROs and other revenue officials demanding bribe less than Rs 10,000 or other smaller amount for doing official favour were ignored and forwarded to concern officials, the DG said lack of sufficient staff and time constraints resulted in less cases when compared to previous years.