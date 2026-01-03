AP Chief Secretary asks collectors to oversee process & ensure its smooth conduct

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has instructed district collectors to personally supervise the distribution of new Pattadar Passbooks and ensure that the process is conducted smoothly.

On Friday, he held a video conference with district collectors from the State Secretariat to review issues related to railway underbridges, railway overbridges, pending land acquisition cases connected to railways, distribution of pattadar passbooks, positive public perception, and document upload agents.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary said the distribution of new Pattadar Passbooks bearing the State emblem had been taken up in place of the old passbooks. He stated that the distribution programme would be conducted every month for a year and that the new Pattadar Passbooks would be issued to every land-owning farmer.

He therefore directed district collectors to personally monitor the distribution and ensure that it takes place in the presence of local public representatives.

The Chief Secretary said appropriate instructions had already been issued to the districts through the Revenue Department. He added that the Chief Minister would also participate in the Pattadar Passbook distribution programme in the districts.

Subsequently, Vijayanand directed the collectors to expedite land acquisition for various railway projects and for the construction of road overbridges (ROBs) and road underbridges (RUBs) in place of railway level crossings. He said the Central government was taking steps to eliminate all railway level crossings in a phased manner and replace them with overbridges or underbridges, and efforts were therefore underway to construct the required ROBs and RUBs.