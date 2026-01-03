Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to launch works at Kondagattu temple today

VIJAYAWADA: The massive development drive at the famous Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Telangana will commence on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will visit the shrine and lay the foundation stone for new facilities funded by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Thanks to the initiative of Pawan Kalyan and the positive response of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the TTD Board has sanctioned Rs 35.19 crore for the construction of a Deeksha Viramana Mandapam and a 96-room satram (rest house). These facilities aim to ease the difficulties faced by devotees who travel long distances to the temple.

The new mandapam will enable up to 2,000 devotees to perform deeksha rituals simultaneously, while the satram will provide much-needed accommodation and rest facilities. The proposal was put forward after temple priests and officials highlighted the challenges faced by pilgrims. Pawan Kalyan took up the matter with the Chief Minister and TTD Chairman BR Naidu, who approved the funding.

The foundation stone ceremony will be held between 10.30 am and 11.30 am on Saturday. Several dignitaries will attend the programme, including TTD Chairman BR Naidu, AP Legislative Council Whip Pidugu Hariprasad, Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Satyam, TTD Board members B Ananda Sai and B Mahender Reddy, TTD LAC Chairman N Shankar Goud, and AP Police Housing Corporation Chairman Kalyanam Shiva Srinivas.

Pawan Kalyan will meet Jana Sena leaders and cadres from Telangana. He will also interact with the winners of the recent Telangana Panchayat elections who contested with Jana Sena’s support. These meetings are scheduled to be held at Brindavanam Resorts near Kodimyal.