Enhance pilgrim amenities at Tirumala: TTD EO

TIRUMALA: With the growing influx of devotees to temples affiliated with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan to enhance facilities.

On Friday, Singhal chaired a review meeting at the TTD administrative building, focusing on amenities at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati. He emphasised the need to construct a wooden ramp to ease movement for differently-abled devotees. He also instructed officials to provide essential services such as cell phone and luggage counters, drinking water, and to repair existing toilets.

Highlighting the importance of comfort and safety, Singhal called for special cabins for mothers to breastfeed infants, queue lines arranged according to crowd flow, and installation of metal detectors at the temple entrance.

He stressed that the temple surroundings should be kept clean and attractive, with improved lighting to enhance the devotional atmosphere.

The EO further directed officials to stop leakages and coordinate with Tirupati Corporation to ensure proper drainage in North Mada and South Mada streets. He also ordered repairs to the grand chariot in consultation with BHEL and regular inspection of vehicles and palanquins used in temple processions.

Singhal noted that devotees visiting Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala are increasingly flocking to affiliated temples, necessitating better facilities, parking arrangements, and enhanced security.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, FA & CAO Balaji, Chief Engineer Satyanarayana, Temple Deputy EO Shanti, and other officials participated in the meeting.