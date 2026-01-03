Kadapa collector directs immediate completion of Rs 480-crore Pulivendula water grid project

KADAPA: Kadapa District Collector Sreedhar Cherukuri on Friday directed Irrigation and Rural Water Supply (RWS) engineering officials to immediately complete the pending works of the Water Grid scheme supplying drinking water from the Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir to villages in the Pulivendula Assembly constituency.

The District Collector reviewed the progress of the Pulivendula Water Grid works through a PowerPoint presentation at the District Collector’s camp office on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sreedhar Cherukuri said the drinking water supply through the Pulivendula Water Grid scheme was planned and largely completed to ensure adequate and uninterrupted water supply to all rural and urban areas of the constituency. He said most of the project works had been completed and brought into operation.

The District Collector instructed officials to focus on completing the remaining pending drinking water supply works within the first week of this month so that ample drinking water is supplied to all areas of the Pulivendula constituency without any shortage.

He also directed officials to mobilise any additional resources required and ensure that the works are completed promptly and made ready for inauguration. Explaining the project details, the Collector said the Water Grid project was taken up under the Central government’s Jal Jeevan Mission at a cost of Rs 480 crore with the objective of providing a continuous supply of 135 litres per day of safe drinking water. He said the project was designed to cater to a population of 5.36 lakh across 299 habitations in 109 gram panchayats.

The Collector, displeased with delays in the Water Grid project scheduled for December completion, directed engineering officials to finish all pending works without further delay and ensure readiness within the first week of this month.