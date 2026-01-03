New Pattadar Passbook drive begins across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The massive drive for the issuance of new Pattadar Passbooks commenced across Andhra Pradesh on Friday, marking a significant step towards streamlining land administration.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described the distribution of passbooks bearing the official State seal as a New Year gift to farmers, fulfilling the promise made during the elections. He emphasised that the government’s foremost duty is to eliminate land disputes and ensure that farmers, whose lives depend on land, face no ownership issues.

Minister for Revenue, Registration and Stamps Anagani Satya Prasad formally launched the programme at Donepudi village in Kolluru mandal of Bapatla district.

At the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society office, he inaugurated the district-level programme along with Bapatla MP Tenneti Krishna Prasad, CCLA Commissioner Jayalakshmi, District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar, Vemuru MLA Nakka Anand Babu and Joint Collector Bhavana Vishishta. The leaders inspected revenue records, reviewed land details online and interacted with farmers.

As part of the initiative, 21.80 lakh passbooks will be distributed between January 2 and 9 in villages where the re-survey has been completed. Revenue gram sabhas are being organised across the State to hand over the passbooks, which are prepared strictly in accordance with Webland data, ensuring accuracy and eliminating errors. In Bapatla district alone, 31,760 titles will be issued, including 888 passbooks distributed in Donepudi on the first day.

Speaking on the occasion, Satya Prasad reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving land disputes across AP’s 17,500 revenue villages, many of which face long-pending issues.