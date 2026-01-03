New Pattadar Passbooks are being distributed to authenticate land ownership right: Dola

ONGOLE: The State government has begun distributing 21 lakh new Pattadar Pass Books bearing the State government emblem to further authenticate land ownership rights and prevent field-level irregularities during the re-survey process, Ministers Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said on Friday.

“The State government is distributing 21 lakh new Pattadar Pass Books with the AP State Government emblem, which will further authenticate the ownership rights of landowners. Unlike the YSRCP government, the coalition government has taken all precautions to avoid any field-level misdeeds through the re-survey process and by giving assurance to all original landowners,” the ministers said.

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, along with district officials, launched the distribution of new Pattadar Pass Books in the Addanki Assembly segment on Friday. During his visit to Thurpu Takkellapadu village, the minister inaugurated an SC community hall constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh.

He later distributed Rs 1.40 crore worth of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund cheques to 147 beneficiaries at his Muppavaram camp office and handed over new Pattadar Pass Books to landowners whose re-survey process had been completed in Thurpu Takkellapadu.